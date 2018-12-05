Oil prices decrease on world markets
AzerTAg.az
05.12.2018 [11:18]
Baku, December 5, AZERTAC
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $1.12 to trade at $60.96, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.88 to stand at $52.37 on world markets.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
05.12.2018 [10:51]
04.12.2018 [12:46]
04.12.2018 [12:22]
04.12.2018 [11:08]
MULTIMEDIA
04.12.2018 [22:44]
04.12.2018 [19:54]
05.12.2018 [11:56]
04.12.2018 [21:01]
05.12.2018 [12:55]
05.12.2018 [11:47]
05.12.2018 [11:18]
05.12.2018 [10:51]
04.12.2018 [13:21]
30.11.2018 [15:51]
29.11.2018 [17:59]
30.11.2018 [20:01]
30.11.2018 [10:44]
23.11.2018 [18:16]
28.11.2018 [18:53]
27.11.2018 [16:29]
22.11.2018 [20:10]
13.11.2018 [21:23]
27.11.2018 [19:24]
12.11.2018 [12:36]
13.11.2018 [12:14]
16.11.2018 [16:32]
06.11.2018 [14:05]
02.11.2018 [17:52]
05.12.2018 [11:17]
03.12.2018 [11:00]
01.12.2018 [14:04]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note