Baku, December 5, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $1.12 to trade at $60.96, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.88 to stand at $52.37 on world markets.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices decrease on world markets

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter