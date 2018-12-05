    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices decrease on world markets

    05.12.2018 [11:18]

    Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $1.12 to trade at $60.96, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.88 to stand at $52.37 on world markets.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices decrease on world markets
