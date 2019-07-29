    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices decrease on world markets

    29.07.2019 [11:54]

    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have fallen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.31 to trade at $63.15, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.16 to stand at $56.04.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices decrease on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.07.2019 [18:28]
    Azerbaijan becomes second largest gas supplier of Turkey in May 2019
    27.07.2019 [14:47]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $65.47
    27.07.2019 [11:58]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    26.07.2019 [11:36]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $66.27
    Oil prices decrease on world markets