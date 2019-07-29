Baku, July 29, AZERTAC Oil prices have fallen on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.31 to trade at $63.15, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.16 to stand at $56.04.

Oil prices decrease on world markets

