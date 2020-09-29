Oil prices drop on world markets
AzerTAg.az
29.09.2020 [10:45]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.18 to trade at $42.25, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.23 to stand at $40.37.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.09.2020 [11:49]
28.09.2020 [11:48]
26.09.2020 [17:17]
26.09.2020 [12:45]
MULTIMEDIA
29.09.2020 [16:47]
29.09.2020 [15:01]
29.09.2020 [11:26]
05.04.2018
29.03.2018
29.09.2020 [17:00]
29.09.2020 [16:33]
29.09.2020 [16:19]
29.09.2020 [11:49]
29.09.2020 [10:45]
28.09.2020 [12:12]
28.09.2020 [11:48]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
22.09.2020 [11:43]
29.09.2020 [12:26]
28.09.2020 [10:03]
25.09.2020 [08:43]
24.09.2020 [16:03]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
26.09.2020 [17:58]
23.09.2020 [18:50]
22.09.2020 [18:47]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
29.09.2020 [18:44]
29.09.2020 [17:15]
29.09.2020 [13:07]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note