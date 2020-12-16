Oil prices drop on world markets
AzerTAg.az
16.12.2020 [11:17]
Baku, December 16, AZERTAC
Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.08 to trade at $50.68, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.07 to stand at $47.55.
