    Oil prices drop on world markets

    10.05.2022 [11:26]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.94 to trade at $105, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.77 to stand at $102.32

