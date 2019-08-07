    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices fall on world markets

    07.08.2019 [12:59]

    Baku, August 7, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have decreased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.23 to trade at $58.71, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.15 to stand at $53.48.

