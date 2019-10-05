Oil prices increase on world markets
05.10.2019 [12:39]
Baku, October 5, AZERTAC
Oil prices have risen on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.66 to trade at $58.37, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.36 to stand at $52.81.
