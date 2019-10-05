    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Oil prices increase on world markets

    05.10.2019 [12:39]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have risen on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.66 to trade at $58.37, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.36 to stand at $52.81.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Oil prices increase on world markets
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    02.10.2019 [13:07]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    20.08.2019 [12:23]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    10.08.2019 [19:14]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    08.08.2019 [12:00]
    Oil prices increase on world markets
    Other news in this section
    07.10.2019 [12:03]
    Light crude oil sells for $52.85
    05.10.2019 [14:32]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $58.88
    04.10.2019 [14:46]
    BP chief executive Bob Dudley to retire, to be succeeded by Bernard Looney
    04.10.2019 [13:58]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $60.16
    Oil prices increase on world markets