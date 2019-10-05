Baku, October 5, AZERTAC Oil prices have risen on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.66 to trade at $58.37, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.36 to stand at $52.81.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices increase on world markets

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter