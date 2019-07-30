    • / ECONOMY

    Oil prices jump on world markets

    30.07.2019 [12:56]

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.44 to trade at $64.15, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.41 to stand at $57.28.

