Baku, July 30, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.44 to trade at $64.15, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.41 to stand at $57.28.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices jump on world markets

