Oil prices jump on world markets
AzerTAg.az
10.12.2020 [11:11]
Baku, December 10, AZERTAC
Oil prices have risen on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.06 to trade at $48.92, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.11 to stand at $45.63.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
10.12.2020 [11:19]
09.12.2020 [15:05]
09.12.2020 [14:10]
09.12.2020 [12:42]
MULTIMEDIA
04.11.2020
10.12.2020 [17:44]
10.12.2020 [17:34]
10.12.2020 [16:13]
10.12.2020 [11:19]
10.12.2020 [11:11]
09.12.2020 [15:05]
03.12.2020 [12:28]
01.12.2020 [17:39]
30.11.2020 [13:07]
10.12.2020 [16:04]
07.12.2020 [15:11]
04.12.2020 [13:43]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
09.12.2020 [19:35]
08.12.2020 [19:04]
07.12.2020 [19:25]
06.12.2020 [16:42]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
27.11.2020 [18:33]
08.12.2020 [19:35]
08.12.2020 [17:21]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note