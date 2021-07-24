  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices jump on world markets

    24.07.2021 [12:07]

    Baku, July 24, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of Brent crude oil rose $0.31 to trade at $74.10, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.16 to stand at $72.07.

