Baku, July 24, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of Brent crude oil rose $0.31 to trade at $74.10, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.16 to stand at $72.07.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices jump on world markets

