Baku, April 14, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.44 to trade at $32.18, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.20 to stand at $22.61.

AZERTAG.AZ : Oil prices rise on world markets

