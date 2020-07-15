  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices rise on world markets

    15.07.2020 [11:25]

    Baku, July 15, AZERTAC  

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.15 to trade at $43.05, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.12 to stand at $40.41.

