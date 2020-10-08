Oil prices rise on world markets
AzerTAg.az
08.10.2020 [11:12]
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
Oil prices have increased on the world markets.
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.17 to trade at $42.16, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.09 to stand at $40.04.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
08.10.2020 [12:05]
07.10.2020 [12:21]
07.10.2020 [10:51]
06.10.2020 [11:56]
MULTIMEDIA
08.10.2020 [13:18]
07.10.2020
08.10.2020 [15:52]
08.10.2020 [14:42]
08.10.2020 [14:17]
08.10.2020 [13:57]
08.10.2020 [12:05]
08.10.2020 [11:12]
07.10.2020 [17:23]
07.10.2020 [13:34]
07.10.2020 [19:37]
25.09.2020 [18:04]
24.09.2020 [15:04]
22.09.2020 [13:27]
05.10.2020 [19:19]
30.09.2020 [09:16]
29.09.2020 [20:14]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
06.10.2020 [20:24]
05.10.2020 [19:17]
03.10.2020 [17:25]
28.09.2020 [17:59]
22.09.2020 [18:11]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
08.10.2020 [15:30]
08.10.2020 [15:17]
08.10.2020 [12:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note