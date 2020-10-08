  • HOMEPAGE
    Oil prices rise on world markets

    08.10.2020 [11:12]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.17 to trade at $42.16, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.09 to stand at $40.04.

