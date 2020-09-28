One person killed and three others injured as a result of the enemy's intensive artillery shelling in Tartar

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

“As reported earlier, blatantly violating the basic norms and principles of international humanitarian law, the military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to subject civilians, numerous houses and objects, as well as household premises to intensive artillery fire.

We deeply regret to inform that, on September 28th at about 11:00 as a result of the enemy's intensive artillery shelling on the densely populated areas of Azerbaijan, Aliyev Mehman Sovet, born in 1975, was killed by shrapnel fragments falling near the administrative building of Tartar District Court on Heydar Aliyev Avenue. The driver of the ambulance passing by at that time Asadov Ganbar Asgar, born in 1968, and the military police officer in the car - Huseynov Fakhraddin Farman, born in 1994, as well as another resident of Tartar, Ibrahimov Tural Firdovsi, born in 1991, were injured,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“Upon the fact a criminal case has been initiated by Tartar Prosecutor's Office under Article 100.2 (conducting aggressive war), Article 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by criminal community (organization)), Article 120.2.4 (deliberate murder committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangers way), 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), Articles 29, 120.2.7 (deliberate murder of two or more persons), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Given the present combat conditions all necessary investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducts the necessary documentation and collects evidence to ensure that servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces who have committed various crimes are prosecuted and punished in accordance with international law.

The public will be regularly updated with the latest information,” the Prosecutor General's Office added.