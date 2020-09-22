Online lecture on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict delivered at University of Brazil

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Brazil has organized an online lecture on "Geopolitics of Caucasus: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" for undergraduate students of International University Center UNINTER, college of public administration, politics, law and security majoring in International relations.

The lecture was delivered by Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Brazil Elkhan Polukhov and Brazilian professor Joao Xavier.

The students were informed on the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its consequences, the basis of the international legal framework for resolving of the conflict and the format of negotiations, decisions and resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and other organizations, the Khojaly genocide, as well as the aggressive rhetoric of the Armenian leadership that has been recently intensified.

Highlighting the recent clashes which took place in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on July 12th, Ambassador Polukhov emphasized that a number of countries and international organizations, including members of the Brazilian Congress and Senate had supported Azerbaijan’s just position.

Joao Xavier is the first Brazilian expert who is specialized in the conflicting studies, as well as on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He conducted a research on the conflict for several months in Baku, in 2019 through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.