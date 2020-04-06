Orbán: Public parking in Hungary to be free from Monday

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

Public parking in Hungary will be free starting on Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Sunday, according to Daily News Hungary.

“One of the most important means of combatting the novel coronavirus epidemic is ensuring that people maintain a safe distance from one another,” Orbán told MTI.

“Since this is impossible or only possible to a limited degree on crowded public transport vehicles, it’s important to make sure that those able to can use their own cars,” he said.

The decree will be published in the government gazette Magyar Közlöny later in the day, he said.