  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Orbán: Public parking in Hungary to be free from Monday

    06.04.2020 [17:36]

    Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

    Public parking in Hungary will be free starting on Monday, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Sunday, according to Daily News Hungary.

    “One of the most important means of combatting the novel coronavirus epidemic is ensuring that people maintain a safe distance from one another,” Orbán told MTI.

    “Since this is impossible or only possible to a limited degree on crowded public transport vehicles, it’s important to make sure that those able to can use their own cars,” he said.

    The decree will be published in the government gazette Magyar Közlöny later in the day, he said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Orbán: Public parking in Hungary to be free from Monday
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.04.2020 [14:19]
    Rouhani: Iran to become self-sufficient in producing COVID19 kits
    08.04.2020 [12:51]
    5 civilians martyred in YPG/PKK attack in SE Turkey
    08.04.2020 [11:33]
    France's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 after steep rise at nursing homes
    08.04.2020 [11:13]
    Jack Dorsey vows to donate $1 billion to fight coronavirus
    Orbán: Public parking in Hungary to be free from Monday