    PETRONAS contributes AZN10,000 to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus in Azerbaijan

    16.04.2020 [15:28]

    Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

    PETRONAS’ subsidiary, PETRONAS Azerbaijan (Shah Deniz) S.A.R.L has contributed AZN10,000 to the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort. The fund was established on 19 March 2020, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the aim to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection in Azerbaijan and strengthen its countermeasures.

    PETRONAS Azerbaijan Country Head, Nurunnajwa Mohd Aras, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges and serious impact globally. The fight against the virus is a shared responsibility and we hope that this contribution will help support the Government’s efforts to cushion the impact and stem the spread of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.”

    “PETRONAS continues to ensure that its operations run safely and efficiently across the value chain, in our commitment to ensure a reliable supply of energy to support the daily requirements of communities, businesses and governments. We are working closely with relevant authorities on the necessary requirements during this period, and will continue to exercise strict compliance to our Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) standards and best practices,” she added.

    Since 2015, PETRONAS has an integrated participation in Azerbaijan’s petroleum industry with participating interest in the Shah Deniz Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement (15.5%), South Caucasus Pipeline Company Limited (15.5%) and Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company Limited (12.4%).

