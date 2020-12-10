  • HOMEPAGE
    PSG beat Basaksehir to win Champions League group

    10.12.2020 [11:14]

    Baku, December 10, AZERTAC

    French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) hammered Turkey's Medipol Basaksehir 5-1 in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League match to win Group H, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Following the win, Paris Saint-Germain won the Group H with 12 points.

    RB Leipzig from Germany has 12 points in six matches as well.

    The best two teams, PSG and Leipzig advanced to the Round of 16 as the Champions League group stage ended on Wednesday.

    English club Manchester United racked up 9 points to finish the group in the third spot. So the Red Devils marched to the second-tier UEFA Europa League Round of 32.

    Basaksehir came last in Group H with 3 points. The Turkish club has been already eliminated from the European campaign.

    Separately in a protest against racism, referees and players knelt down on the pitch before this match.

