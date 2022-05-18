  • HOMEPAGE
    Participants of 3rd General Conference of ECO PA familiarize themselves with Fuzuli International Airport

    18.05.2022 [19:02]

    Fuzuli, May 18, AZERTAC

    The participants of the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA) have today familiarized themselves with the Fuzuli International Airport.

    Known as the air gateway to Karabakh, the Fuzuli International Airport is constructed with the highest international standards, enabling it to accommodate any type of aircraft. The airport’s runway is 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide. All the work done in the airport was carried out in accordance with international norms and standards.

    The visitors then left for Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

