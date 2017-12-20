    • / POLITICS

    Participants of international conference on interreligious and intercultural dialogue pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev

    20.12.2017 [20:39]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Participants of the “2017 – a Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference have today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    Flowers were also put at the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

    The conference participants then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Participants of international conference on interreligious and intercultural dialogue pay tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev
