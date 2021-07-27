Participation of Serbian investors and companies in restoration of Azerbaijan`s liberated territories discussed
AzerTAg.az
27.07.2021 [14:17]
Baku, July 27, AZERTAC
“During a meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selaković and his colleagues, we exchanged views on expanding economic cooperation and intensifying business contacts, especially regarding participation of Serbian investors and companies in the restoration of the liberated territories. We also provided information on the logistics opportunities of the Alat Free Economic Zone,” Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.
