  • HOMEPAGE
    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha

    27.09.2021 [14:37]

    Shusha, September 27, AZERTAC

    A minute of silence to commemorate the Patriotic War martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been observed in the city of Shusha, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation.

    AZERTAC’s regional correspondent reports that a nationwide moment of silence to honor the memory of the Patriotic War martyrs was observed at 12:00 on September 27 across Azerbaijan, including in Shusha.

    The tricolor flag of Azerbaijan was raised to the sounds of the national anthem at the Flag Square, and volleys were fired into the air. Then, the heroic soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army marched towards the Shusha fortress.

    Today, commemorative events to honor martyrs of the Patriotic War will be held in all mosques, churches and synagogues of all the cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.09.2021 [14:42]
    Georgian media representatives eyewitness Armenian atrocities committed in Ganja
    22.09.2021 [13:29]
    Group of Georgian media representatives visit Shusha city
    21.09.2021 [10:47]
    Special Representative of Azerbaijani President: Shusha’s historical appearance will be restored
    18.09.2021 [13:12]
    Azerbaijan’s prominent cultural figures arrive in Shusha
    Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha Patriotic War martyrs commemorated in Shusha