    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality 

    29.09.2018 [22:09]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    A poetry majlis has been organized at the Baku Book Center as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.

    The event featured the presentation of vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva`s books “Spasibo” and “Molchanie”.

    Leyla Aliyeva recited a few poems from her books.

    Secretary of Azerbaijan Writers Union Ilgar Fahmi highlighted the importance of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality 
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2018 [21:50]
    Magsud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center hosts premier of play ‘Immolatio’
    28.09.2018 [22:38]
    Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibitions as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality
    28.09.2018 [11:58]
    Internationally renowned Azerbaijanis Alim Gasimov and Sami Yusuf join Nasimi Poetry Festival
    27.09.2018 [12:13]
    Azerbaijan attends Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe Annual Advisory Forum 2018
    Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality  Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality  Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality  Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality  Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality  Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality  Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality  Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality  Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality  Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality 