Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality 

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

A poetry majlis has been organized at the Baku Book Center as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.

The event featured the presentation of vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva`s books “Spasibo” and “Molchanie”.

Leyla Aliyeva recited a few poems from her books.

Secretary of Azerbaijan Writers Union Ilgar Fahmi highlighted the importance of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.