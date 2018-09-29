Poetry majlis held as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality
29.09.2018 [22:09]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
A poetry majlis has been organized at the Baku Book Center as part of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.
The event featured the presentation of vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva`s books “Spasibo” and “Molchanie”.
Leyla Aliyeva recited a few poems from her books.
Secretary of Azerbaijan Writers Union Ilgar Fahmi highlighted the importance of Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.
