    Polling stations open, Georgia holding municipal elections today

    02.10.2021 [13:41]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    Georgia is holding municipal elections today, according to Agenda.Ge.

    Voters will elect 2,068 members of 64 city assemblies and 64 mayors.

    They will receive three different ballot papers at the polling station.

    43 political parties have been registered for the October 2 elections.

    A total of 3,743 polling stations have been established in 73 election constituencies (including nine polling stations in prisons and 70 special polling stations for the individuals who are in self-isolation because of coronavirus).

    21,483 representatives from parties, 31,310 observers from 100 local organisations and 1,024 foreign observers from 52 international organisations will monitor the race.

    2,927 representatives of 109 media outlets have been registered to cover the race.

    3, 497, 345 individuals are eligible to vote in the elections.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Polling stations open, Georgia holding municipal elections today
