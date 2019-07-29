Preparatory work for International Olympiad in Informatics continues

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will host the 31st International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) from August 4-11. One of the most prestigious competitions held since 1989, the International Olympiad in Informatics is an annual chance to demonstrate the knowledge and skill of schoolchildren from many countries around the world.

Official delegations consisting of more than 600 pupils, teachers and experts from 88 countries and regions, including the Azerbaijani team, have registered to participate in the International Olympiad in Informatics, which is being held in Azerbaijan for the first time. Azerbaijan teams representing the country 24 times in this prestigious international competition have won 5 medals, including one silver and four bronze.

For the organization of the event at a high level, places were selected that meet modern requirements; thus, the main contest will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena, while the opening ceremony will be hosted at the Baku Convention Center and the closing ceremony - at the Heydar Aliyev Center. Boulevard Hotel is foreseen to hold other events within the framework of the Olympiad. Students will be accommodated in the Athletes Village during the competition. There will be an entertainment zone for the contestants and they will be able to effectively spend their time off outside through various events and exciting leisure programmes. As part of the programme excursions will be organized to Gobustan, Yanardagh, Ateshgah, the House Museum of Nobel Brothers and some other places.

The official opening ceremony will be attended by state officials, ambassadors of foreign countries and other guests at the Baku Convention Center on August 5.

The International Olympiad in Informatics, which is of great importance to the country, is held with the support of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ADA University, Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other government agencies.

Acer is the official global sponsor of the Olympiad. In addition, from local companies, Azercell will support the event as the Digital Talent Sponsor and PASHA Bank as the Talent Sponsor. Public Television ITV (İctimai Television) is the IOI’s key media partner.