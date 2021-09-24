  • HOMEPAGE
    President: Azerbaijan never reciprocated Armenia’s vicious war crimes by targeting civilians

    24.09.2021 [11:42]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    “During 44 days, armed forces of Armenia heavily shelled districts and cities situated along the frontline, namely Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Dashkasan, Fuzuli, Goranboy, Tartar. Armenia also fired at Ganja, Barda, Mingachevir, Gabala, Siyazan, Khizi and other cities situated far away from the former frontline. One of missiles was intercepted by Azerbaijani Air Defense Forces in Khizi, close to Baku, which shows that the capital city Baku was also target of Armenian missile attack,” said President Ilham Aliyev at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.

    The head of state said: “Armenia was using ballistic missiles, like Scud and Iskander-M, as well as forbidden white phosphorus and cluster munitions. These war crimes of Armenia resulted in more than 100 civilians, including 11 children being killed, more than 450 wounded. More than 12,000 civilian infrastructures, including private houses in Azerbaijan have been destroyed or severely damaged.”

    “Abided by the fundamental principle of international humanitarian law on the distinction between combatants and civilians, Azerbaijan never reciprocated Armenia’s vicious war crimes by targeting civilians. Armenia also recruited mercenaries and foreign fighters from abroad and deployed them against Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev concluded.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President: Azerbaijan never reciprocated Armenia’s vicious war crimes by targeting civilians
