President: Azerbaijan will continue to protect its territorial integrity and borders
AzerTAg.az
13.07.2020 [14:40]
Baku, July 13, AZERTAC
“Azerbaijan will continue to protect its territorial integrity and borders,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Security Council.
“The crushing blows inflicted on the enemy yesterday afternoon and tonight demonstrated it once again. The revenge of our fallen servicemen has been taken, and their blood has been and will be avenged,” the head of state said.
