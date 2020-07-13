  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President: Azerbaijan will continue to protect its territorial integrity and borders

    13.07.2020 [14:40]

    Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan will continue to protect its territorial integrity and borders,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Security Council.

    “The crushing blows inflicted on the enemy yesterday afternoon and tonight demonstrated it once again. The revenge of our fallen servicemen has been taken, and their blood has been and will be avenged,” the head of state said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President: Azerbaijan will continue to protect its territorial integrity and borders
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.07.2020 [18:05]
    Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone conversation
    13.07.2020 [17:14]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Blood of our servicemen and martyrs does not and will not remain on the ground
    13.07.2020 [17:02]
    Armenia is losing almost all its support in the international arena, Azerbaijani President
    13.07.2020 [16:33]
    Azerbaijani FM informs OSCE officials about Armenia’s another provocation
    President: Azerbaijan will continue to protect its territorial integrity and borders