    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals

    29.09.2020 [19:43]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. In 2016, we established the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development, whose primary task is to define national priorities and to align different state programs and strategies with the SDGs,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech in a video format at the meeting of Heads of State and Government on “Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond”.

    “Having attained the Millennium Development Goals, Azerbaijan achieved a great progress in implementation of SDGs as well.

    Our success was reflected in the “Sustainable Development Report 2020”, where Azerbaijan ranks 54th among 166 countries in the Sustainable Development Goals Index,” the head of state emphasized.

