President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan completely eliminated dependence on foreign partners in the field of telecommunications

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan today completely eliminated dependence on foreign partners in the field of telecommunications. At the same time, the development of Azerbaijan`s space industry plays a significant role in human resources development. Specialists managing the satellites are Azerbaijanis, and most of them are young,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he congratulated the nation on the launch of Azerspace-2 satellite.

The head of state noted: “The satellites have also a commercial side. Azerbaijan is today exporting its products, and currency is flowing to Azerbaijan thanks to the operation of the satellites. Azerbaijan's achievements in space industry are at the same time developing our non-oil sector and moving our non-oil industry forward.”

“Azerbaijan has become a valuable member of the world space club in a short period of time. Azerbaijan is successfully fulfilling all the tasks set. Our way is the way of development, the way of progress, and Azerbaijan today has its worthy say in the development of advanced technologies in the world. The launch of Azerspace-2 telecommunications satellite is our yet another historic triumph. Azerbaijan will continue moving forward only on the path toward success and victories,” President Ilham Aliyev added.