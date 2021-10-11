President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan effectively neutralizes all attempts of foreign interference into its internal affairs

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan conducts fully independent domestic and foreign policy, and effectively neutralizes all attempts of foreign interference into its internal affairs,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a High-Level Commemorative Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement.

“As the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Azerbaijan took its role as the chair of the Movement responsibly and undertook serious efforts to ensure the Movement’s adequate and timely response to the challenges caused by the pandemic. Azerbaijan put forward a number of initiatives to consolidate global efforts against the pandemic,” the President noted.

“We initiated and held the NAM Online Summit at the level of Heads of State and Government in May 2020. As a practical outcome of the Summit, a database encompassing the basic humanitarian and medical needs of NAM Member States was created, and the World Health Organization uses the database as a reference point for identifying the existing needs of NAM Member States in addressing the pandemic,” the head of state added.