President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a country reckoned with today
AzerTAg.az
28.05.2023 [12:30]
Baku, May 28, AZERTAC
“We are one of a handful of countries in the world that are economically independent,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.
“We have increased our political power. Azerbaijan is a country reckoned with today. At least in matters of regional security and development, no initiative can be implemented without Azerbaijan's consent. I am saying at least regionally, but Azerbaijan's position on many global issues is considered an important position today,” the head of state underlined.
