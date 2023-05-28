  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a country reckoned with today

    28.05.2023 [12:30]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “We are one of a handful of countries in the world that are economically independent,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “We have increased our political power. Azerbaijan is a country reckoned with today. At least in matters of regional security and development, no initiative can be implemented without Azerbaijan's consent. I am saying at least regionally, but Azerbaijan's position on many global issues is considered an important position today,” the head of state underlined.

