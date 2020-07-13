  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan responds adequately to all provocations of Armenia

    13.07.2020 [15:33]

    Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan responds adequately to all provocations of Armenia,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Security Council.

    “Therefore, the current chaos in Armenia and the fact that events are reaching a critical point have prompted them to commit these heinous acts. On the other hand, it is no secret that Armenia has long been trying to form an opinion on the conflict, especially on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, that it is Azerbaijan that attacks the territory of Armenia. However, this is a lie. All the attacks are committed by Armenia, and this is well documented, there are video and photo documents. Azerbaijan simply responds adequately to all provocations. If Azerbaijani positions and Azerbaijani villages are fired upon from the territory of Armenia, of course, we will respond and give an fitting rebuff. Therefore, Armenia is using all opportunities and, at the same time, fabricating information and doing its best to draw attention to the state border. Yesterday's military provocation is another manifestation of this ugly policy,” the head of state added.

