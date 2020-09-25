Baku, September 25, AZERTAC "In accordance with the UN Security Council resolution 853, updated timetable for withdrawal of armed forces of Armenia from occupied territories of Azerbaijan must be prepared. Appropriate UN institutions must contribute to the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and return of Azerbaijani internally displaced persons to their native lands. The UN Security Council resolutions are not time-specific. These resolutions are valid until they are implemented. Misinterpretation of UN Security Council resolutions is unacceptable," said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the general debates of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a video format, AZERTAC reports. "The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict must be resolved on the basis of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has never been and will never be a subject of negotiations. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be completely restored. Nagorno-Karabakh is ancient and historical Azerbaijani lands. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" the head of state emphasized.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has never been and will never be a subject of negotiations

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter