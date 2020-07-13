Baku, July 13, AZERTAC “The enemy received an adequate response yesterday and this night. Our servicemen have been avenged and we will continue to do so in the future,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a meeting of the Security Council. “The blood of our servicemen and martyrs does not and will not remain on the ground. We will use every opportunity to defend ourselves and show the enemy its place again,” the head of state added.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev: Blood of our servicemen and martyrs does not and will not remain on the ground

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter