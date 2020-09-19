  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev: If the Armenians do not give up their ugly plans, they will face very serious consequences

    19.09.2020 [19:56]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    As reported earlier, on 19 September President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Absheron field offshore operations at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory.

    After the ceremony, the head of state gave an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Public Television and Real Television.

    AZERTAC presents some excerpts from the interview of President Ilham Aliyev:

    “Armenia is an aggressive state. Their hatred for Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis is reflected in their ugly policies. I want to say again and warn them that if they do not give up their ugly plans, they will face very serious consequences.”

    “They are preparing for a new war. They are concentrating their forces near the line of contact. We see everything and we watch everything. We follow all their actions. Of course, we will defend ourselves. Just as we defended ourselves in Tovuz, we will defend ourselves in all other directions. The events in Tovuz were yet another lesson for them. If they want to learn a new lesson, we are ready for it.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: If the Armenians do not give up their ugly plans, they will face very serious consequences
