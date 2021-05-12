  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: “Kharibulbul” festival will now be held in Shusha every year

    12.05.2021 [17:53]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    “We have restored this remarkable tradition, and “Kharibulbul” festival will now be held in Shusha every year,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made an opening speech at the” Kharibulbul” music festival in Shusha-the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

    “This year's festival covers representatives of the peoples living in Azerbaijan. Representatives of different nations living in our country will perform in this festival. I gave this recommendation to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the organizer of the festival, because all the peoples living in Azerbaijan have contributed a great deal to the Patriotic War. The Patriotic War has once again shown that all peoples in Azerbaijan live in friendship, brotherhood and solidarity, and this 44-day war showed again that there is national unity and national solidarity in our country,” the head of state said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: “Kharibulbul” festival will now be held in Shusha every year
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.05.2021 [18:35]
    Azerbaijani President: The national spirit that drove us forward secured this victory
    11.05.2021 [17:42]
    Ukrainian prime minister plans to visit Azerbaijan
    11.05.2021 [13:06]
    Azerbaijani, Russian FMs meet
    11.05.2021 [12:54]
    Russian FM Lavrov visits "Mass Grave" Memorial Complex in Baku
    President Ilham Aliyev: “Kharibulbul” festival will now be held in Shusha every year