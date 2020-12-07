  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Ilham Aliyev: Launch of TAP project will further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations

    07.12.2020 [17:26]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    “Relations between Italy and Azerbaijan are developing very rapidly and are at the highest level today. My state visit to Italy earlier this year is a clear example of this. Many important documents were signed during that visit, including the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership document. This document reaffirmed our strategic partnership again,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received a delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato.

    The head of state said: “Two years ago, Italian President Mattarella was on an official visit to Azerbaijan. Today, Italian-Azerbaijani relations are developing very successfully in political, economic and all other spheres. You also know that Italy is Azerbaijan's first trading partner. Last year, our turnover reached $6 billion. Most of it is related to energy resources but I think that the non-oil sector will also have a special place in the coming years. As for the energy sector, as you know, the TAP project will be launched in the near future, which will undoubtedly further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev: Launch of TAP project will further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.12.2020 [19:57]
    Anadolu Agency publishes article about Khudaferin bridge located in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district
    08.12.2020 [19:33]
    Top Turkish diplomat speaks with Russian counterpart
    08.12.2020 [16:37]
    Russian President, German Chancellor discuss situation in Karabakh
    08.12.2020 [14:42]
    The Washington Times: Azerbaijan has restored Christian buildings everywhere
    President Ilham Aliyev: Launch of TAP project will further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations