    President Ilham Aliyev: The book “Miatsum” is closed, the book of separatism is closed

    28.05.2023 [14:57]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “I am telling Armenians living in Karabakh region again from here, from the land of Lachin which they had been exploiting for many years and were engaged in illegal settlement, that their book is closed. The book “Miatsum” is closed, the book of separatism is closed. The dream of independence follows the path of the status. As for the status, we sent it to where it belongs during the second Karabakh war,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “Therefore, there is only one option left – to obey the laws of Azerbaijan, be a loyal and normal citizen of Azerbaijan, throw the false state attributes in the trash, and dissolve the “parliament,” the head of state added.

