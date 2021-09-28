President Ilham Aliyev: The signing of the Shusha Declaration raised Azerbaijan-Turkey relations to the level of alliance

Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

“The signing of the Shusha Declaration raised our relations to an even higher level. In fact, by signing the Shusha Declaration, we raised our de facto relations to the de jure level, or the level of alliance. We already had allied relations in every area but we formalized them, and this is a clear direction for our further activities. We will follow this path. I believe that our relations are strengthening every day. The expanding joint projects and our solidarity and brotherhood serve as an example for all neighboring countries today,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

“After the second Karabakh war, our relations have risen to an even higher level. I don’t know whether or not you are aware of this, but many people in Turkey know that after the war I invited the esteemed President to Shusha. At that time, I said that until he comes to Shusha, no-one from any other country would go there. There were even people from Turkey who wanted to go there, but I told them, thank you but wait, let my Brother come first and then that the road will be open,” the head of state emphasized.

“If all neighbors built their relations like Turkey and Azerbaijan, then there would be no wars in the world,” President Ilham Aliyev added.