    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 19.9M for construction of ASAN Hayat complex in Imishli

    06.03.2018 [19:35]

    Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing funding for the construction of Imishli ASAN Hayat complex.

    Under the order, AZN 19,900,000 was allocated from the state budget for 2018 to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

