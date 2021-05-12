  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are on visit to Shusha
    110/35/10 kV substation launched in Shusha VIDEO

    12.05.2021 [14:50]

    Shusha, May 12, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva are on a visit to Shusha.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva first attended the inauguration of 110/35/10 kV Shusha substation.

