President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway VIDEO

Fuzuli, May 26, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Fuzuli district.

As part of the visit, the head of state and the First Lady viewed the construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangazur corridor).

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed that the construction of a 123.6-km long road the foundation of which was laid by the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents is progressing rapidly.

Being a part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur corridor highway, the road is of crucial importance in terms of connecting Zangilan with other regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.