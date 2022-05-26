  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO

    26.05.2022 [23:17]

    Zangilan, May 26, AZERTAC

    On May 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the construction progress of Zangilan Mosque which is being built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Pasha Holding LLC.

    Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work done.

    The foundation stone for the restoration of Zangilan Mosque was laid with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva on April 26 last year. The restoration work is underway uninterruptedly.

    x x x

    The President and the First Lady then attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Occupation and Victory Museums Complex.

    The head of state and the First Lady laid the foundation stone for the Occupation and Victory Museums Complex.

    x x x

    The master plan of the city of Zangilan then was submitted to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then spoke with representatives of sa_partners company.

    President Ilham Aliyev said: Hello. I am pleased to see you. I congratulate you. You know that there are many ideas and suggestions. However, by a unanimous decision, your concept was selected as the best. I think it is well integrated into nature, especially here in Zangilan, because we must integrate the city into nature and turn it into a park city. As people walk down the street, they should feel as if they are in a park. Yes, in the park, in nature. The concept of residential buildings should also be low-rise, transparent and beautiful.

    Company representative: First of all, thank you very much. We are very happy that we are here in a very beautiful corner of Azerbaijan. This is one of the best places. We are proud to be making a contribution here. I think that this concept could be an example for other parts of your country.

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva enjoyed a panoramic view of Okhchuchay.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    27.05.2022 [11:05]
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed intensive orchard in Zangilan district
    26.05.2022 [21:05]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post from Zangilan district VIDEO
    26.05.2022 [21:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction progress at Zangilan International Airport VIDEO
    26.05.2022 [20:45]
    Foundation stone for 330/110 kilovolt Jabrayil energy junction of AzerEnergy OJSC was laid VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed construction of Zangilan Mosque, laid foundation of Occupation and Victory museums, and were presented with master plan of city VIDEO