    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended tree-planting campaign in Shamakhi district VIDEO

    06.12.2019 [12:35]

    Shamakhi, December 6, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a tree-planting campaign in Shamakhi district.

    Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev informed the head of state and first lady of the campaign.

    A total of 650,000 trees in 37 species will be planted in 83 cities and districts as part of the tree-planting initiative on the occasion of the 650th birth anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi.

    All of the trees have been grown in the nursery gardens of the ministry.

    An e-map of the places where the trees will be planted has been prepared by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Drop-based watering networks are being established in the places where the trees will be planted.

    About 50,000 trees are planned to be planted in Shamakhi district as part of the campaign.

    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva planted trees.

    President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva then posed for photographs together with the young people attending the tree-planting campaign.

