President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for visit VIDEO

Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for a visit. At Nakhchivan International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

