    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for visit VIDEO

    10.05.2021 [10:48]

    Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for a visit.

    At Nakhchivan International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov.

    VIDEO
