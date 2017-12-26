    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit VIDEO

    26.12.2017 [20:39]

    Moscow, December 26, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has embarked on a working visit to the Russian Federation.

    President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence in Moscow to attend an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state.

    President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin greeted President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    The CIS heads of state posed together for photographs.

    Then the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state was held.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    26.12.2017 [19:43]
    Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva received Order of saint Equal to Apostles Duchess Olga
    25.12.2017 [15:09]
    President Ilham Aliyev presented "Istiglal" Order to People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli VIDEO
    25.12.2017 [13:05]
    President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga telephoned President Ilham Aliyev
    25.12.2017 [11:15]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Russian minister of economic development VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia for working visit VIDEO