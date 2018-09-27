    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tajikistan VIDEO

    27.09.2018 [21:20]

    Dushanbe, September 27, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Tajikistan to attend the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

    President Ilham Aliyev was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Azim Ibrohim and other officials at Dushanbe International Airport.

