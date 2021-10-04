President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tartar district for visit VIDEO

Tartar, October 4, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Tartar district for a visit. The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Tartar.

