    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tartar district for visit VIDEO

    04.10.2021 [11:30]

    Tartar, October 4, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Tartar district for a visit.

    The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Tartar.

     

     

     

