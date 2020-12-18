President Ilham Aliyev attended CIS Heads of State Council's session in video conference format VIDEO

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a video conference. The head of state addressed the session.

