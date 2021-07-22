  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Naftalan Central Sanatorium

    22.07.2021 [16:47]

    Naftalan, July 22, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening ceremony of Naftalan Central Sanatorium.

    The head of state was informed of the sanatorium.

    The construction of Naftalan Central Sanatorium started in May, 2014, and ended in January, 2021.

